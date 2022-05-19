Pedal Paddle Saddle event to raise money for McHenry County Conservation Foundation

The 19th annual Peddle Paddle Saddle through the Prairie event will feature multiple rides for cyclists, a 6-mile canoe or kayak trip down Nippersink Creek and horseback rides through Glacial Park.

The event, which raises money for the McHenry County Conservation Foundation, will take place 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 12 at Glacial Park in Ringwood.

Options for the day include a 12K, 20K or 30K bike ride through the prairie with rest stops and refreshments along the way, a 6-mile trip by canoe or kayak with shuttle service, and a 5.5-mile horseback ride.

A limited number of canoe and kayak rentals are available during early registration for $45 per rental. Trailer parking is available at the horse trailer parking area on Keystone Road.

The cost is $25 for an individual and $50 for a family of up to four. The early deadline for registration is May 26. Those who register before this date will get a free T-shirt.

For more information or to register, go to mchenryconservation.org or call 815-759-9390.