May 19, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
Local News

Pedal Paddle Saddle event to raise money for McHenry County Conservation Foundation

By Shaw Local News Network
Siegfried Greiner of Cary rides his horse, Blue, through Glacial Park in Ringwood on Monday, July 26, 2010.

Siegfried Greiner of Cary rides his horse, Blue, through Glacial Park in Ringwood on Monday, July 26, 2010. (Stephanie Janisch for Shaw Local)

The 19th annual Peddle Paddle Saddle through the Prairie event will feature multiple rides for cyclists, a 6-mile canoe or kayak trip down Nippersink Creek and horseback rides through Glacial Park.

The event, which raises money for the McHenry County Conservation Foundation, will take place 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 12 at Glacial Park in Ringwood.

Options for the day include a 12K, 20K or 30K bike ride through the prairie with rest stops and refreshments along the way, a 6-mile trip by canoe or kayak with shuttle service, and a 5.5-mile horseback ride.

A limited number of canoe and kayak rentals are available during early registration for $45 per rental. Trailer parking is available at the horse trailer parking area on Keystone Road.

The cost is $25 for an individual and $50 for a family of up to four. The early deadline for registration is May 26. Those who register before this date will get a free T-shirt.

For more information or to register, go to mchenryconservation.org or call 815-759-9390.