State Sen. Wilcox to launch Conversations Untapped tour

State Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, will host a series of Conversations Untapped events in May and June in an effort to “connect with his constituents in the 32th Senate District.”

The events, which run 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., began last week and will continue Wednesday at Dockers North, 955 Route 59 in Antioch, May 26 at Dockers Fox Lake, 33 W. Grand Ave. in Fox Lake and June 23 at Crystal Lake Brewing, 150 N. Main St. in Crystal Lake.

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, will also attend the June 23 event.

For more information about the Conversations Untapped events, contact Wilcox’s office at 815-455-6330.