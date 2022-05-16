Community Foundation for McHenry County awards 2022 scholarships

The Community Foundation for McHenry County awarded 20 scholarships totaling $40,000 to students.

The foundation offers scholarships to students seeking to advance their education, according to a news release. Each scholarship fund was created by members of the community and designated for a certain cause, school or region.

The scholarships will support the educational goals of 19 local students from 11 area high schools:

Allen Family Scholarship: Abigail Adams, Rolling Meadows High School

Cooney Scholarship : Ireland Dunnett, Woodstock High School

Don Penza Athletic Scholarship: Dominic Sciarrone, Elizabeth Young, Vallorie Williams, and Walter Young, all of Marian Central Catholic High School

Jennifer Samson Memorial Scholarship: Lily Landoch, Huntley High School

Joe Carnes Scholarship: Angel Humphrey-Chinaka, Crystal Lake South High School

LeAnn Golembiewski Memorial Scholarship: Stella Ross, Marian Central Catholic High School

Lorna D. Rowland Scholarship: Frida Salgado, Wauconda High School

Mariana Szczesney Scholarship: Majeste Kyei-Amponsah, Crystal Lake South High School, and Emma Schuler, Richmond-Burton High School

Patricia McNamara Scholarship: Isabella Aguilera and Ryan Smith, both of Cary-Grove High School

Ron Bendis Memorial Scholarship: Jack Flores, Woodstock North High School

TC Industries Inc. Scholarship: Diya Shah, Stevenson High School; Avary Shrum, McHenry High School

VAC Veterans Memorial Scholarship: Avary Shrum, McHenry High School

Woodstock Lions Club Scholarship: Gavin Loiselle, Woodstock High School; Zachary Blalock, Woodstock North High School

While the 2022 scholarship application process is closed, next year’s application process will open at the end of 2022.

Those interested in applying for, contributing to or establishing a scholarship with the foundation can go to www.thecfmc.org, email connect@thecfmc.org or call 815-338-4483.