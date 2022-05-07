Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after crash near Marengo

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after he drove off the road near Marengo on Saturday afternoon, said a spokesman for the Marengo Fire Protection and Rescue Squad District.

The motorcycle went off Beck Road near the intersection with Halverson Drive, said Marengo Fire Protection Battalion Chief Bill Weiss.

Responders from the fire district arrived on the scene just after 2 p.m. The motorcyclist was flown via helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital, Weiss said.

Weiss said they weren’t sure of the exact cause of the accident, although the motorcycle might have struck the curb. Weiss confirmed the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

It was a one-vehicle accident and the motorcyclist was the only person involved, Weiss said.



