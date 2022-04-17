Professional Wealth Advisors merges with Hannon Financial Group

Professional Wealth Advisors, formerly headquartered in Crystal Lake, merged with the Hannon Financial Group of Oak Brook, the company said in a news release.

Kevin Hannon (Kelly Vallicelli for Professional Wealth Advisors)

The move came as Terry Hannon, a wealth manager and certified public accountant with the Hannon Financial Groups, said that after 38 years she “wanted to slow down and focus on the parts of the business I really love.”

She said Professional Wealth Advisors will “embrace [the firm’s] family-feel and provide the highest level of customer service.”

Kevin Hannon of the Hannon Financial Group transitioned to Professional Wealth Advisors several months ago and has been training on new systems to ensure client transitions will be seamless, according to a news release.

Hannon Financial clients will change to LPL Financial, a registered investment adviser and Professional Wealth Advisors’ broker.

The firm will move to the Professional Wealth Advisors headquarters in Downers Grove.