McHenry County Department of Health encourages prevention as influenza outbreaks increase

The McHenry County Department of Health reported an increase in seasonal influenza outbreaks and encouraged people to take action to prevent the spread of the virus.

Over the past five weeks, the health department has seen a continuous increase from week to week of influenza in the county, the department said in a news release. High risk groups for the flu include people who are 65 or older, pregnant women, children under five years old and people with preexisting conditions.

In order to fight influenza, residents are encouraged to get vaccinated. Everyone six months of age or older should receive an annual flu vaccine, the health department said. It is also recommended that people stay home when sick, avoid contact with others who are ill, cover their cough and wash their hands frequently.

If sick, contact a primary care provider about early treatment with antivirals, which can be used to treat the illness by making it milder and shortening the duration of the illness.

McHenry County locations offering the influenza vaccine can be found by going to vaccines.gov.