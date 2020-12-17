Shaw Local News Network releases new website network covering Northern Illinois

The Shaw Local News Network today launched new websites to provide Northern Illinois readers with increased immediacy. The www.ShawLocal.com network also is available on app stores and includes all of Shaw Media’s local news coverage from its 53 Illinois newspapers and magazines.

Coverage on ShawLocal.com includes award-winning publications such as the Northwest Herald, Dixon Telegraph, Kane County Chronicle and Joliet Herald-News. Also included in the Shaw Local app are Friday Night Drive, which covers prep football across the region, and Starved Rock Country, which promotes tourism in the greater La Salle County area.

“We launched Shaw Local with new technology that improves the reader experience, and allows our reporters to get news up on the site faster,” said J. Tom Shaw, Shaw Media vice president and chief product officer.

For a limited time, all content is available free on the Shaw Local app. Existing subscribers can now also access all content across the Shaw Local News Network.

Shaw Media was founded in 1851 and is the third-oldest continuously owned and operated family newspaper in the United States.

For information, please visit www.ShawLocal.com.