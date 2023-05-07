McHenry School District 15 board president receives award

McHenry School District 15 board President Chad Mihevc received the Distinguished Service Award of Excellence from the Illinois Chapter of the National School Public Relations Association.

Mihevc received this recognition for serving as an ambassador for public education while being committed to increased, timely, two-way communication with all stakeholders, according to a news release from the district.

Mihevc was elected to the school board in April 2021. Upon being elected, he was appointed as the board president by fellow board members.

He will be recognized at the INSPRA Distinguished Service Awards Luncheon on Friday, May 12, in Bolingbrook.