Threat of ‘potential violence’ leads to lockdown of Lake in the Hills elementary school

No threat was discovered after Hannah Martin Elementary School in Lake in the Hills went on lockdown Thursday afternoon, Huntley School District 158 said in a post.

The elementary school went into a “Hold in Place and Teach” situation in response to “a threat of potential violence with a weapon from an anonymous source,” according to the statement, which was posted on the district website and social media.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department arrived on campus and conducted an investigation, which included a search of the grounds and each classroom, but found no active threat to student or staff, school district officials said in the post.

“We understand these situations can cause a degree of stress and uncertainty for out students and families,” the district said in the post. “We appreciate your support as we work to maintain the safest possible learning environment for your child.”

Marlowe Middle School and Chesak Elementary School, which are part of the same Reed Road Campus, were not impacted by the lockdown, according to the post.