McHenry Lions Club awards $500 grant to Food for Thought program

The McHenry Lions Club awarded a $500 grant to the McHenry High School Food for Thought program.

The program provides students a supply of nutritious, nonperishable food, commonly for low-income families, to replace the school meals the students miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school.

Through various fundraisers, McHenry Lions Club provides funds to assist people in the community to purchase eye glasses and hearing aids, as well as supporting local communities agencies that serve disadvantaged persons. This year, the Lions Club awarded two scholarships to McHenry High School seniors attending community college.

For more information regarding McHenry County Lions, contact Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633.