Increased police presence planned at Harvard High School Thursday following threat

A number of students at Harvard High School had a photograph sent to their cellphones Wednesday afternoon implying a threat of violence at school Thursday, officials said.

The Harvard Police Department, which responded to the report about 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, is planning to increase its presence around the school before, during and after school hours on Thursday, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

The department is working with Harvard School District 50 to identify who sent the photograph, the department said.

Attempts to reach District 50 and police officials for more information were not successful.