East Dundee police chief stepping down; former Woodstock officer will be interim chief

East Dundee Police Chief James Kruger is handing in his badge, but says he’ll stay involved with law enforcement.

Kruger on Thursday announced his retirement, effective Dec. 1. The 62-year-old McHenry County man started his 42-year career as a police officer in Carpentersville. He returned to the Dundee Township area in early 2022 to lead the East Dundee Police Department.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to return to the Dundee Township community and serve the people of East Dundee as I wrap up my law enforcement career,” said Kruger, who also thanked the village president and village board for their support.

Deputy Chief Joshua Fourdyce, who was hired earlier this year, will serve as interim chief until a new chief is named.

Kruger said he has recommended Fourdyce, who served 18 ½ years at the Woodstock Police Department before being hired in East Dundee, as his successor.

During his tenure in East Dundee, Kruger was named Police Chief of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. He also saw his department earn re-accreditation and two supervisors complete training at Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety.

“We grew levels of expectations and opportunities for growth,” Kruger said of his tenure, noting the last time supervisors underwent training at Northwestern University was more than 20 years ago.

Village President Jeff Lynam said Kruger left his mark on the department during his short tenure.

“The village and police department are better than before because of his leadership,” Lynam said.

Though he is leaving policing behind, Kruger said he will remain involved with law enforcement. He will join BluePoint Alert Solution as the company’s director of law enforcement relations. The Elgin company provides emergency alert systems to schools, churches, commercial buildings and small businesses.

He also plans to remain involved with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, where he serves on the executive board as a past president of the organization.

Before joining the East Dundee Police Department, Kruger served as police chief in Oak Brook for 10 years. He began his career in 1984 with the Carpentersville Police Department, where he rose to the rank of commander before joining the Winfield Police Department as chief.

The village board will recognize Kruger for his service to the community at its Nov. 20 meeting.

