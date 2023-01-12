13-year-old boy charged with spray painting homes, cars in Harvard

A 13-year-old Harvard boy was charged Thursday morning for criminal defacement over a number of residences, signs and vehicles spray painted with the word “Crip,” the Harvard Police Department said.

A number of homes and vehicles in the 800 block of Dewey Street were found spray painted last month and then on Tuesday and Wednesday, several Harvard residents reported the same word was spray painted in the 700 block of Dewey Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of Galvin Parkway within the Park Pointe subdivision, according to a news release.

Following an investigation, the boy was arrested and charged with nine counts of criminal defacement, as well as criminal damage to property and state-supported property, the department said.

Following his arrest, the boy was released to a parent, according to the release.