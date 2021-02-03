Judge sets $5M bond for woman charged in Algonquin double homicide

The woman accused of stabbing and killing a married couple in their Algonquin home and then stealing their Buick to flee to Colorado arrived Wednesday at the McHenry County Jail.

Arin M. Fox has been extradited from Douglas County, Colorado to McHenry County – about three months after police said she killed 69-year-old Noreen S. Gilard and 73-year-old Leonard J. Gilard Jr.

Fox, 39, remained at the McHenry County Jail on a $5 million bond as of Wednesday morning. She would need to post $500,000 bail to secure her pre-trial release.

Although the prolonged extradition delayed Fox’s prosecution in McHenry County, police had concluded the bulk of their criminal investigation by the time it was turned over to prosecutors, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said Wednesday.

“Most of the investigation in terms of what we knew was already done by the time we made the charging decision,” Kenneally said.

Fox, of Algonquin, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated battery and domestic battery in connection with the Gilards’ Nov. 8 deaths.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office is awaiting the results of toxicology tests before determining an official cause of death, a representative from the office said Wednesday morning.

Algonquin police discovered the Gilards’ bodies during a well-being check at the couple’s 635 Red Coach Lane home, officials have said. By that time, Fox already had fled in the Gilards’ Buick and arrived in Colorado, police said.

Fox was receiving psychiatric treatment at least two months before her arrest, prosecutors have said.

She is scheduled to make her first official court appearance in McHenry County on Friday morning.

The public defender assigned to her case Wednesday could not immediately be reached for comment.