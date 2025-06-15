One person flown to hospital after 2-car crash Sunday near Woodstock

One woman was flown to hospital, and four other people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday, June 15, near Woodstock. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Five people were taken to the hospital, one by helicopter, after a crash early Sunday near Woodstock.

First responders from the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts were called to the intersection of Collins and Vermont roads near Woodstock at 8:47 a.m. Sunday, districts spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters arrived and found “a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage,” Vucha said.

A small SUV rolled onto its side and “was partially hanging over a guardrail,” Vucha said, adding fire crews assisted the woman driving the vehicle from the wreckage and took her to a waiting ambulance. She was flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries.

Fire crews upgraded the call to a working EMS and requested a medical helicopter. It landed in a nearby field but had mechanical issues.

A second helicopter was called and transported the woman to the hospital.

Five people were in a pickup truck that also was involved in the crash. A woman and three children in the truck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said. A man in the pickup declined additional medical treatment on the scene.

“The intersection was closed in all directions for nearly two hours while emergency crews treated patients, secured the scene and coordinated air medical operations,” Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.