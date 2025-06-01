McHenry woman charged in 2003 Wisconsin murder investigation

Police have arrested two suspects, including a McHenry woman, in an almost 22-year-old cold case murder investigation, officials report.

Roxanna L. Collins, formerly Vanderzee, 70, of the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle, McHenry, was taken into custody Wednesday on an arrest warrant on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide; as a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon. She is being held in McHenry County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond, pending transport to Wisconsin, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office news release.

John J. Viskocil of Genoa City, Wisconsin, also was taken into custody Wednesday on an arrest warrant on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide; as a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon in Kenosha County, Wisconsin. He is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, according to the release.

“The arrests were the result of continued diligent detective work and investigation, which included a fresh review of the case by the Kenosha County district attorney,” Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Ruth said in the release.

David A. Vanderzee of the Town of Randall, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, was found by his wife in his residence in Powers Lake on September 23, 2003. His death was the result of a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Thank you to all those at the McHenry County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office who assisted with taking Collins into custody,” Ruth said in the release. “This incident was an excellent example of a multi-jurisdictional operation to keep our community members safe.”

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.