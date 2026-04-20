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OSF HealthCare offers virtual class: ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’

Series offers support, confidence and practical skills

It was just over a year ago that OSF HealthCare purchased the former KSB Hospital in Dixon, renaming the facility OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center.

The class series will be facilitated by Katherine Ackley of Hanover Township and Darby Mix of OSF HealthCare. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Mathias Woerner

A new virtual class series, “Powerful Tools for Caregivers”, from OSF HealthCare is designed to support caregivers by offering practical tools, encouragement and connection, according to a press release.

The class series will be facilitated by Katherine Ackley of Hanover Township and Darby Mix of OSF HealthCare.

This six‑week program helps caregivers care for themselves while caring for a spouse, partner, parent, friend or child with special needs.

According to the release, participants will gain the tools to reduce stress, build self‑confidence, manage time, set goals and solve problems, communicate feelings more effectively, make tough decisions and find helpful caregiving resources.

Each caregiver will receive The Caregiver Helpbook, which aligns with the class curriculum and provides additional guidance on common caregiving challenges.

Classes in this series will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays between May 12 and June 16 virtually via video call.

Registration is required by April 28, 2026.

To register, call 630-372-3785 or 815-431-5277.

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