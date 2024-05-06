4 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Marengo

Three adults and one minor suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash Sunday near Marengo, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Three adults and one minor suffer injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Marengo Sunday afternoon, the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts reports.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and Union Fire Protection District responded to a call at 1:32 p.m. at the intersection of Route 176 and Peterson Olson Road for a multivehicle crash. Firefighters arrived within five minutes to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection with “heavy damage,” Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Firefighters freed one person from their vehicle, and paramedics assessed the conditions of five people involved in the crash. Three adults and one minor were transported to local hospitals, “with injuries ranging from minor to serious,” Vucha said. One person declined treatment at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Ambulances from Woodstock, Huntley, and Crystal Lake assisted in the call, according to the release.