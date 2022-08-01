Police identify two victims in crash that killed seven south of Marengo Sunday morning

Seven people, including five children, were killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday morning, officials said.

The Hampshire Fire Protection District responded to a traffic crash around 2:13 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of I-90 south of Marengo, according to a news release Sunday from the district.

Those killed included Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, and Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois State Police said Sunday. The children, who were not named, included two 13-year-old girls, a seven-year-old, a six-year-old, and a five-year-old, all of Rolling Meadows.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, who was one of the drivers, suffered serious injuries.

Dobosz was driving a full-sized van on the westbound side of I-90, when Fernandez, driving a 2010 Acura TSX, struck the front of the van while driving the wrong way, the state police said. It’s not known at this time why Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction.

One vehicle was on fire while the other sustained heavy damage, the release states. Both at one point were engulfed, the state police said.

During the initial investigation, all westbound lanes of I-90 were closed for investigation with traffic being diverted off at Anthony Road, the release states. But all lanes are now open.

Along with Hampshire, fire departments out of Marengo, Genoa and Pingree Grove all assisted.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police. The state police did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

