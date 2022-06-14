Round Lake Beach man allegedly drowned his three children before a high-speed police chase: authorities

A Round Lake Beach man whose three young children were visiting him over the weekend has been charged with their murders after he allegedly drowned them, authorities said Tuesday.

The children were found by their mother Monday afternoon at their father’s home, Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said at a Tuesday news conference. The parents were estranged and had stayed with their father, Jason Karels, over the weekend, Rivera said.

Karels, 35, is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his children who were ages 2, 3 and 5.

Police were called at 1:40 p.m to Karels’ home in the 200 block of Camden Lane after his estranged wife went there to pick up their children, Rivera said. Karels was immediately identified as a person of interest in the children’s deaths, he said.

Later Monday afternoon, Karels was involved in a crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet, which is about 75 miles southwest of Round Lake Beach, police said.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to an emergency broadcast regarding a vehicle wanted in connection with the homicide investigation in Round Lake Beach, Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones said Monday.

Troopers from the Chicago district of Illinois State Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Cook County, but it fled from the scene, Jones said, adding that the vehicle crashed through a guardrail near I-80 and Water Street in Joliet.

Water Street is in Joliet’s East Side and is below the I-80 bridge that crosses the Des Plaines River.

Joliet police officers provided scene security and traffic control following a vehicle crash that began on westbound I-80 and came to a final rest near the area of Water and Duncan streets, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

