Fox Lake man accused of killing Fox Lake woman found outside Elk Grove Village motel

A Fox Lake man has been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old woman found dead outside an Elk Grove Village hotel, police said Saturday.

Arturo F. Taylor, 54, faces first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of the woman, who has since been identified as Colleen Bagley, also of Fox Lake, authorities said.

Taylor is accused of stabbing her multiple times following a dispute in their hotel room, police said.

Elk Grove Village police and fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive person outside a hotel in the 2400 block of Landmeier Road at about 4:18 a.m. Feb. 25.

Officers found the woman near a dumpster. The Cook County medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple sharp-force injuries. The address listed on the medical examiner’s report is that of the InTown Suites Extended Stay Chicago hotel.

During their investigation, an acquaintance who was sharing a room with the woman was arrested, police said.

Police said evidence indicates it was an “isolated incident” with no ongoing threat to the community.

