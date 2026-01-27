Pingree Grove man argues he killed Crystal Lake resident in self-defense

Douglas Ottesen of Pingree Grove, charged with murder in May 2024 in the death of Crystal Lake resident James Cromwell. (Photo provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office)

A Pingree Grove man was defending himself when he shot a man to death, then stored the body in a pole barn in 2024, his attorney said Monday.

“This wasn’t planned. He only had seconds to react. And afterward, Doug panicked because everything in his life was unraveling,” Elliot Pinsel, Douglas Ottesen’s attorney, said during opening arguments Monday at Ottesen’s trial.

Ottesen, 62, of the 600 block of North Falls Circle, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. He is accused of shooting 57-year-old James Cromwell, then hiding the body in a wooden box in a barn near Pingree Grove.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busjleta told the jury that the killing happened March 12, 2024, after Ottesen picked up Cromwell at a Home Depot in Crystal Lake and drove the man to the barn along Route 72. Ottesen’s niece lived with Cromwell in Crystal Lake.

Cromwell was reported missing April 4, 2024; his body was found May 7, 2024.

“James had his struggles,” Busjleta said, noting Cromwell and the niece were being evicted. She said Cromwell had asked Ottesen to give him a ride to a bus station in downtown Chicago, where he would board a train to go live with relatives in Florida.

“James did not need to die that night … but the defendant had different plans the moment he agreed to give him a ride to the bus station,” Busjleta said.

But Pinsel said Ottesen did not agree to drive Cromwell to Chicago. Instead, he drove Cromwell to the barn so Cromwell could return some items belonging to the niece, Pinsel said.

The two argued, and Cromwell pointed a handgun at Ottesen, Pinsel said.

Pinsel said Ottesen knocked the gun out of Cromwell’s hand, and the two struggled on the ground for it.

Cromwell was shot in the back of the head, Busjleta said.

Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Tom Kotlowski described how, while searching the barn, he came across a wooden box with lime around the bottom. He said he knew from professional experience, as well as his experience in construction and raising horses, that lime is used to cover up foul scents. He said that before searching the barn, police had learned that Ottesen bought “a large amount” of lime.

According to Busjleta, Cromwell’s body was wrapped in a blue tarp and buried in lime and concrete powder in the box.

“He (Ottesen) is going to own the fact that he lied to detectives,” Pinsel said. “But he didn’t run away. He didn’t desecrate the body.”

Ottesen wanted to return the remains to Cromwell’s family, Pinsel said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260126/crime/man-argues-self-defense-in-pingree-grove-murder-case/