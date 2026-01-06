Alexian Brothers labor and delivery unit shuts down

Nurse Kaylyn Krolicki protests the closure of the Infant and Women's Services unit at the Ascension Alexian Brother Medical Center in Elk Grove Village in July 2025. (Joe Lewnard)

After months of debate over its closure, and a ruling by a state agency in favor of Ascension’s closing it down, the Alexian Brothers Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit in Elk Grove Village served its last patient Tuesday.

Ascension confirmed it is no longer scheduling deliveries at Alexian Brothers Women & Infant Services. Operations have been consolidated at Ascension Saint Alexius Women and Children’s Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

Ascension spokesperson Olga Solares confirmed in an email emergency deliveries at Alexian Brothers will continue in the emergency department. This, she said, is consistent with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

“We will provide emergency transportation services for patients best served by the Level III NICU at Ascension Saint Alexius Women and Children’s Hospital or where the patient’s provider practices,” she said.

Also, outpatient obstetric care will continue to be provided at Alexian Brothers in addition to a comprehensive range of women’s health services, including but not limited to gynecological care, mammography, heart care and more, she said.

Protesters over the summer argued the closure negatively affects pregnant women and hurts underserved populations who rely on the hospital’s emergency obstetric services.

Among the protesters was Kaylyn Krolicki, who worked as a nurse at the labor and delivery unit. She also brought her concerns to a town hall in Elk Grove Village and a hearing before the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, which approved the closure.

“My hope is that women don’t show up to this emergency department with a complication or in labor,” she said. “They just are so not well equipped. I think women will show up, and it’s going to be a scramble.”

Polly Davenport, a senior vice president and market CEO for Ascension Illinois, told the state review board, “We believe we can do it well at one hospital.”

