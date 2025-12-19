Family tradition continues at revamped Island Lake grocery store, due to open Tuesday

Yolanda Lomeli is one of the owners of Lomeli's Fresh Market in Island Lake, shown in December 2025. The Lomeli family has operated a smaller store in Round Lake for 26 years. (Joe Lewnard)

The revamped and updated version of Island Lake’s only grocery store, long a landmark and resource for residents and passersby on Route 176, is readying for an encore.

A weathered roadside sign still identifies the site as home to Island Foods since 1972. But the doors on that family-owned business near the Lake and McHenry county line closed for good almost 2½ years ago, and a new family is set to give it a go.

Outside, the lettering for Lomeli’s Fresh Market on a bright orange background was revealed three months ago. Extensive plumbing, ventilation and other utility work has been completed. Shelves are stocked with basics, and registers are programmed.

Lomeli's Fresh Market in Island Lake is due to open Tuesday, Dec. 23, in the former home of Island Foods. (Joe Lewnard)

Fresh meats, produce and other signature offerings are pending the official green light.

Retooling a more than 50-year-old building has been challenging, and despite working nonstop for weeks, equipment supply issues, final tweaks and other details have made it difficult for new owner Yolanda Lomeli to pinpoint opening day.

Since then, the business has announced on Facebook that it’s scheduled to open Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Lomeli’s is one of three buildings occupying its site, along with a shuttered bank branch and hardware store, each available for restaurant or retail use. Removing old propane tanks and addressing other issues before the parcel was sold has slowed redevelopment, Island Lake Mayor Richard McLaughlin said.

“They’re going to have a great meat department, a great bakery – I’m excited for our residents,” he said of the new grocery store.

The Lomeli family has operated Lomeli’s International Supermarket, 230 N. Cedar Lake Road in Round Lake, for 26 years. But at only 5,300 square feet, it’s bursting.

That store will stay open, but without room for growth, the six family partners decided to expand.

“Lomeli’s was hurting for new space, a new set of wings,” Yolanda Lomeli said.

At 23,000 square feet, the Island Lake location is more than four times the size of the Round Lake store, where customers span generations.

Despite everything being on a larger scale, Lomeli said traditions such as taking pride in knowing the customers and working with community organizations won’t change.

“You’re going to find me or one of the Lomelis here every day,” she said.

The meat department at the new location has been converted to full service with a butcher on-site, and there will be a hot deli area with a menu of different items prepared daily in the new kitchen.

Recipes are from Lomeli’s grandmother, the late Marina Hernandez, a native of Jalisco, Mexico. She planted the seed for the family in the food service business.

“Those were sacred moments. We looked forward to having a meal with grandma,” Lomeli said. “She made sure everyone was welcome to the table.”

Although many aspects of the Island Lake store are new, the old-style essence will remain, she added.

“Everybody’s welcome,” Lomeli said. “My door will be open, just like grandma’s.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251216/business-openings/family-tradition-continues-at-revamped-island-lake-grocery-store/