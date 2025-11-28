Elgin man accused in McHenry County of possessing 32 grams of cocaine while on probation

An Elgin man, arrested in Woodstock this week with an Algonquin woman, is accused of possessing 32.3 grams of cocaine, a digital scale coated with cocaine and $320 in a zipped plastic bag, according to court records.

Michael Mealy, 36, is charged with possession and manufacturing with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams cocaine, a Class X felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

In detaining Mealy in the county jail pretrial Tuesday, Judge Justin Hansen agreed with prosecutors that Mealy is a danger to the community and no conditions could mitigate that threat. Hansen noted Mealy’s criminal history including convictions for domestic battery, burglary and retail theft, as well as fleeing and eluding police while possessing cocaine in Wisconsin, for which he is on probation, authorities said.

Knowing he was in violation of his Wisconsin probation and that there was a warrant for his arrest, Mealy initially gave McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies a false name when arrested, Assistant State’s Attorney Zachariah Sitkiewicz said.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger argued for Mealy’s release with conditions, saying there is no evidence Mealy had sold or intended to sell cocaine to anyone.

But Hansen noted the amount of cocaine Mealy allegedly possessed and various items he had in his possession when arrested with his fiancée Kristen Hartwig, including “several smoking pipes.” The items found in his possession were “efficient to establish his intention” to sell cocaine, Hansen said.

Hartwig, 44, of Algonquin, arrested with Mealy, was charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl and Adderall, Class 4 felonies, according to court records. She also was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, for having a clear glass smoking pipe in her possession, court records show. Hartwig was released Tuesday from the county jail pretrial with conditions including she have no contact with Mealy.

In detaining Mealy, Hansen said: “I don’t know how many times he has been told not to break the law but he keeps doing it.” Hansen added that every time Mealy was released from jail for a crime, “he commits a new offense.”

Mealy is due back in court Dec. 2.