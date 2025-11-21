2 serious crashes within minutes on I-90 in Huntley

Huntley Fire Protection District responds to two crashes along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 within minutes and a mile of each other on Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Firefighters responded to two crashes along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 within minutes and a mile of each other early Thursday evening in Huntley, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the first crash at 5:18 p.m. at mile marker 48 along I-90. While responding, crews saw another crash about a mile east and directed additional units to that crash, according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

Two people were involved in the original crash, with an adult man in serious condition and the other patient declining further medical treatment. The man was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

One lane was closed for nearly an hour, according to the release.

The second crash was reported three minutes after the first one at mile marker 47. First responders arrived to “a heavily damaged vehicle in the middle lane with the adult male driver trapped inside,” according to the release.

Firefighters worked for approximately 35 minutes freeing the driver who was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter was originally requested, but was not available due to the weather, officials said in the release.

Officials believe another car, possibly a semi-truck, may have been involved in the crash. No other drivers were found by firefighters.

Both crashes are being investigated by the Illinois State Police. The Illinois Tollway Authority HELP trucks, an off-duty Sleepy Hollow police officer and the Illinois State Police assisted in responding to the crashes. The Hampshire Fire Protection District covered the Huntley department while responding.