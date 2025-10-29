Candidate for suburban Congress seat indicted over ICE protest: ‘Gross attempt at silencing dissent’

Internet personality and former journalist Kat Abughazaleh is running against longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston in the 2026 Democratic primary for the 9th Congressional District. (Photo provided by Kat Abughazaleh campaign via the Daily Herald)

A prominent Democratic candidate for a largely suburban Congressional seat now faces a criminal charge stemming from protests outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview.

Kat Abughazaleh “forcibly impeded, intimidated, and interfered with an officer of the United States,” on Sept. 26, according to an indictment handed up last week in federal court.

Abughazaleh, 26, of Chicago, is seeking the 9th District congressional seat long held by the retiring U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky. Stretching from Chicago’s North Shore through parts of the Northwest suburbs and out to Cary, the 9th District includes portions of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

In a statement following the unsealing of the indictment Wednesday, Abughazaleh called the charges a “political prosecution and a gross attempt at silencing dissent.”

“As I and others exercised our First Amendment rights, ICE has hit, dragged, thrown, shot with pepper balls, and teargassed hundreds of protesters, myself included,” she continued. “Simply because we had the gall to say masked men abducting our neighbors and terrorizing our community cannot be the new normal.”

A representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois was not immediately available for comment.

Abughazaleh is one of six defendants listed in the indictment, along with Michael Rabbit, Andre Martin, Catherine Sharp, Brian Straw and Joselyn Walsh.

The 11-page indictment alleges they conspired to prevent an unnamed federal law enforcement officer, listed as “Agent A,” from conducting his duties as he arrived at the Broadview facility in a vehicle at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 26.

The indictment states the defendants surrounded the vehicle, banged on it aggressively, scratched “PIG” into the paint and broke a sideview mirror and windshield wiper.

Abughazaleh specifically put her hands on the vehicle’s hood while remaining directly in its path, preventing Agent A from getting into the facility, the indictment alleges.

Abughazaleh said Wednesday she will fight the charges.

“The Trump administration wants you to be afraid of speaking out against it and its anti-democratic power grabs,” she said. “And there are plenty of reasons to be afraid right now, but we also must overcome that fear. This case targets our rights to protest, speak freely, and associate with anyone who disagrees with this government.”

According to federal records, a date for the defendants’ first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

