Divers halt missing-person search of Fox River in Carpentersville

Police and fire personnel responded to a report Tuesday evening of a “possible missing person in the Fox River” in Carpentersville.

But search teams halted rescue and recovery efforts after no one was found and the “initial report could not be substantiated and may have been based on a mistaken observation,” the village Public Safety Department said in a Facebook post.

Authorities announced at about 6 p.m. that they were called to the river near Kings and Williams roads on the eastern bank. But after reportedly issuing a mutual-assistance alert for additional personnel, another post about an hour later said the search was halted amid uncertainty about whether there was a missing person in the water.