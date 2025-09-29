Woodstock, Carpentersville welcome firefighters, mayor from Mexico

Four firefighters from Zacatecas, Mexico, recently wrapped up a two-week international exchange with Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Village of Carpentersville Department of Public Safety. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Four firefighters from Zacatecas, Mexico, recently wrapped up a two-week international exchange with the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the village of Carpentersville Department of Public Safety.

The visitors worked alongside local crews, gaining hands-on experience in fire suppression, rescue and emergency medical operations.

The program aims to broaden participants’ skills by sharing techniques and exposing firefighters to different emergency response methods.

Woodstock personnel also benefited, learning from their Mexican counterparts and reinforcing the value of international cooperation in public safety.

The exchange highlights firefighters’ shared commitment worldwide to protecting lives and communities. The visit ended with a recognition event at Woodstock Fire Station 1, attended by Woodstock Mayor Michael Turner and the mayor of Guadalupe, Mexico, Pepe Saldivar, celebrating the ongoing partnership.