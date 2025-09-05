Bright lights, big city, little boy: East Dundee toddler to appear on Times Square screen

Isaiah Marrero, 3, of East Dundee will have his photograph shown Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in downtown Times Square in New York City as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society video presentation. (Photo provided to Daily Herald by Nidia Marrero)

Little Isaiah Marrero has made the big time.

The 3-year-old from East Dundee will have his photograph shown Saturday morning on arguably the world’s most famous video display — in downtown Manhattan, New York City, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video Presentation.

The one-hour video will flash individual photos of more than 500 people with Down syndrome from the 50 states and 11 countries on two Jumbotron screens above Dos Caminos restaurant, 1567 Broadway.

Isaiah, whose photo is scheduled to appear for about 10 seconds between 9 and 9:10 a.m. Central Time, was among the lucky ones chosen from more than 2,600 entries in National Down Syndrome Society’s worldwide call for photos this spring.

Luke Dillon of Elgin, Finnegan Jinkins of Huntley, twins Judah and Jesse Jones of Warrenville, Will Regan of Lake Forest and Joey Santiago of McHenry also will see themselves on the Jumbotron.

For those who can’t be there, the display will be livestreamed Saturday on the NDSS Facebook page.

For the Marreros, the fourth time was the charm. Nidia Marrero sent photos annually to the NDSS starting the year Isaiah was born in 2022. She chose her own photo of her son over those taken by a professional photographer.

“Of course we’re, like, ‘Yay!’” said Nidia Marrero, who teaches a monthly Spanish class and takes Isaiah to mobility and early communications classes at GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Hoffman Estates.

“Everyone there is excited, too,” she said.

Pete and Nidia Marrero, and children Max, Valentina, Paloma, Axel and Isaiah found out by email in early July that Isaiah had been selected, a great kickoff for a trip to California and Disneyland.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ Everybody was here, and we were like, ‘Yay!’ All the kids, we were superexcited,” Nidia Marrero said.

The Marrero family flew to New York early Friday afternoon. Pete Marrero is from Brooklyn, so the family is staying with relatives until Sept. 8.

After watching Isaiah conquer Times Square, the Marreros, their relatives and friends, about 20 in all, will take a shuttle to Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell to participate in New York City’s 30th Buddy Walk to advocate for people with Down syndrome.

“Individuals with Down syndrome and their families deserve to be celebrated, and that’s exactly what this presentation and Buddy Walk are all about,” said Michelle Sagan, director of communications and marketing for the National Down Syndrome Society.

Isaiah? His mother calls him a “cuddle bug” with a great personality, showing off his dance moves, hugging his siblings, and building things.

“And, of course, knocking them down,” Nidia Marrero said.

Isaiah has calmly approached this latest adventure in which he’s the star.

“He’s more like a going-with-the-flow type of kid,” his mother said.

“We’ve traveled a lot this summer, so it’s like, new hotel, going to grandma’s house, whatever.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250904/news/bright-lights-big-city-little-boy-east-dundee-toddler-to-appear-on-times-square-screen/