Authorities: Barrington-area man was selling stolen appliances, had homemade explosives

A 36-year-old Barrington area man is charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of new appliances and selling them online “at unusually low prices.”

Jeffrey L. Hendon Jr. is charged with theft, online sale of stolen goods and unlawful possession of explosives. Lake County sheriff’s deputies recovered the homemade explosives during a search Thursday of Hendon’s residence in the 27600 block of West Cuba Road near Barrington. Sheriff’s detectives recovered 71 stolen LG ovens and dryers, according to authorities.

An undercover officer bought an oven from Hendon as part of an undercover operation, Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said in a prepared statement.

A check of the serial number confirmed the oven was stolen, Covelli said. Officers learned the oven and other appliances were stolen from a Lockport warehouse in February. They were part of a shipment taken from a cargo truck at a distribution center, according to Covelli.

Detectives also found a “large number of what appear to be homemade explosives,” which the Waukegan bomb squad collected and disposed of, Covelli said.

Hendon was scheduled to appear in Lake County court Friday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250808/crime/authorities-man-was-selling-stolen-ovens-dryers-and-had-homemade-explosives/