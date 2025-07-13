Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest rocks on after bad weather disruption

Mojos Famous BBQ, Grill Master, Guy Wilkinson puts some sauce on the ribs during Lake in the Hills RockinÕ Rotary Ribfest Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Lake in the Hills. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest was back at it Saturday after dangerous weather caused the event to be canceled Friday evening.

The smell of mouthwatering barbecue and sound of Everett Dean and The Lonesome Hearts performing spread across the wet grounds of Sunset Park as the festival opened.

Nikko and Katie Faciano of Crystal Lake share a brisket sandwich during Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Lake in the Hills. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The family-oriented event featured some of the best grillers and BBQers in the country and other favorites including funnel cakes, homemade lemonade, and roasted corn.

The Rockin’ Ribfest is the signature fundraising event for the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club. The club is a service organization comprising business and professional leaders who donate money and time to local community organizations through its fundraising efforts.

Allison Teliszczak of Woodstock snacks on a BBQ rib during Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Lake in the Hills. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Proceeds from Rockin’ Ribfest go toward supporting the Lake In The Hills Rotary Charities and all of its charitable projects locally and internationally.

The festival continues from through 7 p.m. Sunday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250712/news/lake-in-the-hills-rockin-rotary-ribfest-sizzles-after-bad-weather-disruption/