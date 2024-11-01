Truck driver killed in Dundee Township crash identified

Police block traffic following a fatal crash involving two semis in Carpentersville on Oct. 29, 2024. (Janelle Walker)

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified David Brown, 32, of Chicago, as the driver killed in a two-truck crash Tuesday near Carpentersville.

Brown died of multiple injuries, according to coroner’s office. Toxicology samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened at 7:30 a.m. at Route 31 and Miller Road in Dundee Township.

Authorities say Brown was driving a Freightliner truck hauling an open load of sand east on Miller and did not stop at a stop sign. He was hit by a Mack truck traveling south on Route 31, officials said.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the truck as it rolled over, according to a preliminary investigation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other truck was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

