Authorities: Man stole hundreds of cemetery vases from McHenry and Lake counties, sold them as scrap metal

A Waukegan man is charged with theft and damaging gravestones after Lake County sheriff’s detectives said he and an accomplice stole hundreds of metal vases from cemeteries throughout the region and sold them as scrap metal.

Fermin Tonche-Gallardo, 30, is charged with felony counts of theft and causing damage to a headstone. More charges are anticipated, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the thefts in August after being notified that brass or bronze vases valued between $500 and $800 had been pilfered from a cemetery in an unincorporated area of the county near Libertyville.

Detectives soon learned hundreds of similar vases also were stolen from cemeteries throughout Lake and McHenry counties.

Investigators worked with other law enforcement agencies in the area to develop leads that ultimately led them Tonche-Gallardo and another Waukegan resident, 41-year-old Marcos Mendez.

“There’s nothing much lower than stealing from those resting in peace,” said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. “Instead of honoring their loved ones, people were victimized by theft at a sacred place.”

Tonche-Gallardo was arrested Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued for Mendez, who remains at large, authorities said.

Tonche-Gallardo was granted pretrial release at a hearing Thursday. His next court date is slated for Nov. 7.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241010/crime/authorities-man-was-stealing-vases-from-cemeteries-and-selling-them-as-scrap-metal/