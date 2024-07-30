New marine unit dedicated in memory of boy killed on Chain O’ Lakes in crash with intoxicated boater

Margaret Borcia, holds a photograph of her son, Tony. who was killed by an intoxicated boater in 2012, on the Chain O' Lakes. She now works in McHenry County courthouse and other courthouses as a victim advocate for AAIM. A marine unit was dedicated in the boy's honor Tuesday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Twelve years ago, a carefree 10-year-old boy who loved the water was struck and killed by a boater under the influence of alcohol and cocaine on the Chain O’ Lakes.

On July 28, 2012, Tony Borcia was riding in an inner tube towed by a boat operated by his father, Jim, on Petite Lake. A wave knocked him off and though wearing a reflective life jacket and waving his arms frantically, Tony was struck by a man who later would be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“There’s nothing more that Tony loved than being on the lake,” said his mom, Margaret. “Sometimes it seems like it was yesterday and sometimes it seems like a long time ago.”

Family and friends over the years have honored the dimpled little boy and made it a mission to keep what happened to Tony from happening to anyone else.

On Tuesday, Margaret and a small group of family visited the Lake County sheriff’s marine base off Route 12 on Nippersink Lake to see the newest patrol boat in the Chain O’ Lakes fleet dedicated in Tony’s honor.

A $75,000 donation from the Y-noT Project — formed by the boy’s family and friends and dedicated to encouraging responsible boating — was instrumental in the purchase of a Fluid Watercraft Patrol 26 to replace a more than 20-year-old boat with mechanical problems.

“This boat will be used to stop impaired boaters from causing harm on the Chain O’ Lakes,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said during a brief ceremony. “It will be there for those who need our emergency assistance and it will exist in Tony’s name and memory.”

Margaret Borcia became a victim’s advocate for the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists speaking in Lake and McHenry counties and in the Cook County courthouse in Skokie.

Sgt. Ari Briskman, commander of the sheriff’s department marine unit, has frequently heard Margaret Borcia speak at DUI victim impact panels at the College of Lake County. One thing always sticks with him, he said.

“Tony’s death, and the reckless and careless decision that caused it, did not only impact his family,” Briskman said. “It impacted an entire community.”

The ripple effect of sorrow, grief and anger gave momentum to pass a law requiring boaters to display an orange flag to warn other boaters they are pulling a tuber or skier.

“Like the orange flag law, this boat and the increased enforcement will also effect positive change on the Chain of Lakes,” Briskman said.

Other laws also have gone into effect as a result of the group’s advocacy including requiring boat operators in an accident involving serious injury or death to consent to testing to determine blood alcohol or drug content.

“We’re not the fun police,” Borcia said. “It’s a shame people are afraid to put their kids in the water.” Sober boat operation is just as imperative for safety as sober operation of a vehicle, she added.

The sheriff’s Marine Unit patrol the Chain O’ Lakes and Lake Michigan Wednesday to Sunday at a minimum spring through fall. The Illinois Conservation Police patrol Monday and Tuesday.

Briskman said the unit has contact with about 1,500 boaters during a given season. Despite an increase in boaters because of COVID there has been a decrease in impaired boating and crashes, he said.

By and large, most people understand and follow the rules, he said.

“They want to be safe, too,” he added.

Y-noT — Tony spelled backward — was formed to promote safe and responsible boating, Borcia said. The organization’s 10th Wiffle ball tournament will be held Aug. 11 in Libertyville.

Proceeds have been used to buy a new patrol boat for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The group has raised about $465,000 and supplied agencies with equipment and training to increase safety and the effectiveness of enforcement on the water.

