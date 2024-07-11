Coroner ID’s man allegedly shot by off-duty Kane County sheriff’s deputy

The Kane County coroner has released the identity of the person allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty Kane County deputy in Elgin on Monday.

Tyquaze Nicolas, 18, of South Elgin, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Thursday news release.

The shooting took place just after 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

A Tuesday news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said her office would have no further updates until the investigation, which could take several months, was complete.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240711/news/coroner-identifies-south-elgin-man-shot-by-off-duty-kane-county-deputy-monday/