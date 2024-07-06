2 boys dead after crash in Lindenhurst

Two boys were killed, and two others severely injured, when a car hit a tree Friday night in Lindenhurst.

The crash happened around 11:37 p.m. in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue. The boys were ages 11 and 16, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Autopsies will be performed Monday. Identification is being withheld until family members are notified, authorities said.

The vehicle caught fire. Four people were trapped inside. The boys died at the scene, authorities said.

Lindenhurst police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating. Officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to call police at 847-356-5400.

