Measles case reported in Lake County; potential exposure point at Condell hospital

The Lake County Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in Lake County.

There have been at least 60 reported measles cases in Illinois since 2010. Case investigation has determined that this case is related to the ongoing situation in the city of Chicago, according to the news release.

The department is working to identify and notify people that may have been exposed to measles, including at the facilities where the Lake County resident sought medical care. The department is in close contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health as the investigation continues.

According to the news release, members of the public who were at either of the locations below, at certain times, might have been exposed to measles:

Consume Restaurant, 569 W. Route 22, Lake Zurich: March 13: 1:58 to 11:10 p.m.; March 14: 12:15 to 11:12 p.m.; March 15: 11:12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.; March 16: 10:39 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.; Tuesday, March 19: 1:42 to 5:34 p.m.

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Emergency Department, 801 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville: 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, to 4:01 a.m. Thursday, March 21

Those who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected and do not need to take further action. They should watch for symptoms for 21 days and call the health department if symptoms develop.

Those exposed and unvaccinated from the Advocate exposure can contact a health care provider or pharmacy to receive the MMR vaccine on Saturday, March 23, to prevent measles.

Unvaccinated individuals who were at either of the locations above on the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should contact the health department’s Communicable Disease team at (847) 377-8130. People who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or infants younger than 6 months and were exposed at either location may be eligible to receive immunoglobulin to prevent disease.

About measles

Measles is a serious respiratory infection that causes a rash and high fever and is capable of leading to pneumonia and other complications. It spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes.

The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

For information about measles, visit the CDC website.

