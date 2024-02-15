Spring Grove man injured in industrial fire dies

A 50-year-old Spring Grove man injured in an Elk Grove Village industrial fire Tuesday has died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified Oskar Dziadon as the man who authorities said suffered serious burns in the fire outside a business that repairs semi-trucks and tractor-trailers on the 2400 block of Pan Am Boulevard.

Dziadon was pronounced dead late Wednesday at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, according to a medical examiner’s report.

The cause of the fire that destroyed multiple vehicles remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240215/news/man-injured-in-industrial-fire-in-elk-grove-village-dies/