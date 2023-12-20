Sheriff: Crystal Lake-area driver was under influence of cocaine at time of deadly crash

Craig B. Muzard, charged on Dec. 20, 2023, in a February 2023 crash that killed George V. Giannakakis, 73, of Ingleside. (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A 74-year-old McHenry County man was driving under the influence of cocaine in February when his SUV struck another vehicle head-on, killing its driver, authorities said Wednesday.

Craig B. Muzard, 74, of the 4000 block of Illinois Street near Crystal Lake, now faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide, Lake County Sheriff‘s police said.

According to the sheriff‘s office, Muzard was behind the wheel of a GMC Acadia about 10 p.m. Feb. 3 when it crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 59 south of Route 132 near Lake Villa.

The Acadia collided head-on with a Kia Sorento driven by George V. Giannakakis, 73, of Ingleside. Giannakakis later was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Sheriff‘s police said investigators determined Muzard was driving under the influence of cocaine at the time at that played a direct role in the deadly crash.

“The tragic death of Mr. Giannakakis is another sad example of someone being killed by the reckless actions of another,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in an announcement of the charges Wednesday. “While nothing will bring Mr. Giannakakis back, I am happy the first step of justice has been taken.”

Muzard was arrested Wednesday morning and remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

