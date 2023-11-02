McHenry High School Latino student group to hold 6th annual Dia de los Muertos event

The Latin American Student Organization at McHenry Community High School will hold the sixth annual Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos event from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Warrior Room at Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road. (Photo provided by McHenry High School District 156)

The Latin American Student Organization at McHenry Community High School will hold the sixth annual Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Warrior Room at Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road, to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

This free celebration includes a movie, a photo booth, face painting, games and dancing. Tacos will also be available for sale.

Dia de los Muertos is a celebration in Mexico and other Latin American countries, traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. An ofrenda, or altar, is made with elaborate decorations for departed loved ones. Many believe the spirits of the deceased come to visit with families.