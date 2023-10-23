McHenry County touts success with ‘Way Out’ program to fight substance abuse

Devices including marijuana grinders, vapes and pipes are on display during a State of Addiction presentation by the McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition in 2019 at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar)

A program in McHenry County to assist people with substance abuse disorders is showing “growing success,” organizers said.

The program, called “A Way Out,” aims to “provide immediate help and a pathway to recovery” for those dealing with addiction.

A recent report for September showed that almost 13% of participants “successfully navigated to treatment through the aid of the organization.”

More than 140 participants received assistance from New Directions Addiction Recovery Services, three were newly assessed and one was “navigated to a recovery home.”

The data also demonstrates that 87% of the participants are un- or under-insured while 87% continue navigating. A total of 64.8% had Medicaid.

Additionally, alcohol continues to play a role in 55.4% of participant issues along with cocaine at 14.7% (a slight increase from August).

Marijuana, on the other hand, decreased from 6.2% back in August to 5.6% in September. Opiates also play a role in participant issues at 13.6%.

The initiative is a collaboration between the McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, local police departments, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and the McHenry County Mental Health Board.