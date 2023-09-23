Lake in the Hills Police announces Labor Day traffic campaign results

The Lake in the Hills Police Department joined forces with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Drive High, Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.

During the campaign, 46 total citations were issued. Of those, 24 seatbelt citations, eight speeding tickets and sever electronic communication device citations were written. Other citations and arrests included

two expired registration citations

two no insurance citations

one improper U-turn citation

one suspended registration citation

one arrest for driving with a suspended license

The Labor Day enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds distributed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.