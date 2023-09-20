Maple Tree Tap celebrates new ownership with ribbon-cutting

The Maple Tree Tap recently celebrated new owners Dillon and Michelle Streit and their partners Brian and Jodie Atkins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 31.

A longtime staple of the Cary community, The Maple Tree Tap changed owners upon the previous owners’ retirement. The Streit and Adkins families already are members of the local business community, including All Marine Services, All Marine’s Retro Rentals, Barrington Boat Club and Significant Wealth Partners Inc.

The Maple Tree Tap can be reached at 847-639-2251 or on Facebook.