5 things to do in McHenry County: Celebrate Oktoberfest, Mexican Independence Day and more

1. Family-friendly Oktoberfest: Come to the fifth annual Oktoberfest hosted by St. Margaret Mary School Saturday and Sunday in Algonquin.

Food vendors, a social garden, a bounce house obstacle course and music will fill the weekend at this free event. Saturday will have a face painter and a live music performance by the Modern Day Romeos. Sunday will have the Chicago Bears football game shown on a big screen with a performance by the Felix Fingers Dueling Pianos to close out the festival. Visit stmmschool.org/oktoberfest for more details.

2. Mexican Independence Day celebration: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the historic Woodstock Square. This free event will have a horse parade, mariachi performers, folkloric dancers, food trucks and a variety of vendors. Kids can have fun with a bouncy house, mechanical bull and other games.

The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce recommends bringing your own blankets and chairs to sit at the park. Email chamber@woodstockilchamber.com for more details.

3. Light the night: The McHenry Riverwalk will host Light the Night from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Miller Point Park.

A display of fire globes will light up the river as attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, craft vendors and drinks from All Marine Retro Rental. This free event also will have Hawaiian fire dancers and a fireworks show to close out the night. For more information, visit mchenryriverwalk.org/event/light-the-night-2023.

4. Cary Craft Brew Fest: Explore more than 20 beer options at the Rotary Club of Cary-Grove Craft Brew Festival from from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Park in Cary.

Attendees can sample craft brews from more than 20 vendors including New Holland Brewing, Tighthead Brewing and Revolution Brewing. Beer games, music and food trucks also will be at the festival. Tickets for the 21-and-over event are $45 each or $15 for designated driver tickets. For more details and to buy tickets visit bit.ly/CaryBrewFest2023.

5. Sunday block party: Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce will host a block party from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crystal Lake Brewing. Enjoy drinks made by Crystal Lake Brewing or non-alcoholic options from the Chamber while musical performances by Sparks Fly: The Taylor Swift Experience and Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama fill the air.

Free makeovers from Swift Boutique and a Taylor Swift memorabilia silent auction will also be at the event. Food from Georgio’s Pizza, Moontime Smokin’ Que, Fork it Foods and Cantina 52 will be available to buy. Tickets are $10 if bought ahead of time or $15 at the door. For more details and to buy tickets visit clchamber.com.

