Algonquin’s Towne Park gets a sendoff celebration before reconstruction starts in the spring

Residents will be able to celebrate almost 30 years of Algonquin’s Angel Towne Park on Saturday before it gets a complete makeover in the spring.

Construction on Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., is expected to start in the spring, Algonquin Deputy Village Manager Michael Kumbera said. The park includes a playground made of wood that was built by volunteer residents in 1994.

“It served its purpose, and it’s been a great asset for us. It’s time for something new to take its place,” Kumbera said.

Residents can say goodbye to the park at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at an event hosted by the village. Food trucks, a DJ and games will be a part of the celebration, followed by a screening in the park of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Kumbera said he hopes it can be an opportunity for residents to share memories of the park.

“It’s a very important park, and there’s a lot of history there,” he said.

Staff and consultants also will be at the event to share the latest renderings of the future park and answer any questions.

The final design plan still is in the works since the village is working on exact details for the playground. So far, those plans include a “nature-themed” play area with rubber surfacing.

Although the farewell event is this Saturday, the park will remain open until construction actually starts in the spring.

The new park will have a gazebo, trails, renovated bathrooms, picnic areas and a playground. An “optimistic” opening would be sometime in the summer of 2025, Kumbera said.

Plans for reconstruction of the park started two years ago. Public meetings, surveys and focus groups were conducted to get a sense of what the community wants out of the park.

A bandshell also will be added. Survey results showed residents’ most-requested new amenity was a permanent performance area. Algonquin’s summer concerts are held at Towne Park on a temporary stage, and the bandshell will be the new site for the events.

Algonquin received $600,000 from Illinois’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant earlier this year. The village plans to pay for the rest of the reconstruction costs, which are estimated to be about $4 million, through capital improvement funds, Kumbera said.

“With the reconstruction of Towne Park, we are not only creating a new gathering space but also preserving the memories and experiences that make it a special place for our community,” Village President Debby Sosine said in a news release when Algonquin was awarded the grant.

The new Towne Park will have mementos of its history by using the original bricks as a memorial. The ballfield will be named Tubby’s Outfield as a tribute to professional baseball player Julius “Tubby” Simonini, who once played at Angel Towne Park.

“We need to respect the memories as well as create a fun experience,” Kumbera said. “Our hopes are that we will check all those boxes and create something special for the next generation of Algonquin.”