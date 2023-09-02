Algonquin/LITH Chamber of Commerce welcomes new board members

The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomed four new members to its board of directors and appointed Toni Spena as board chairman, according to a recent news release.

The new members are Abby Falbo of Northwestern Medicine, Adam Zehr of Huntley Community School District 158, Sara Murray of Algonquin Area Public Library and Trevor Bosack of the village of Lake in the Hills.

The Board of Directors meets monthly to set long-term strategic goals and identify issues that membership should support or oppose. Board members serve a maximum of three two-year terms.

For more information about the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce, visit alchamber.com or call 847-658-5300.