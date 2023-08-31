Children’s Theater Company of Cary program begins Sept. 5

Children in grades 2 to 6 can learn what it takes to make theater magic happen in a fun, yet driven environment in an upcoming directed performance, the Cary Park District said in a news release.

In addition to rehearsing for a play, students will also play games aimed at developing their impromptu, projection and listening skills.

Participants audition for a role in the play, are cast by the director and rehearse until show time. All students are guaranteed a speaking role and must be available for all rehearsals and the day of the performance.

The program will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3 at the community center, 255 Briargate Road in Cary. Tech week will take place Monday, Oct. 30, through Friday, Nov. 3. There will be no class on Oct. 31. The performance date is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3, with more details to come as the date approaches.

The cost for this program is $120 for Cary Park District residents and $180 for non-residents.

For more information, contact the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100. Registration is accepted online at www.carypark.com and at the community center.