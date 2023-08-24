Man stuck on Oakwood Hills lake rescued by fire department

A man was rescued from Silver Lake in Oakwood Hills after his sailboat tipped over Thursday morning, the Cary Fire Protection District reported.

Cary Fire Protection District responded to a call at 10:12 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Lakewood Lane in Oakwood Hills.

A caller reported seeing a person “clinging to a tipped over sailboat on the lake” while rescue crews were en route to the scene, Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

A man was rescued from Silver Lake after his sailboat tipped over on Thursday morning in Oakwood Hills. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

First responders arrived within six minutes and confirmed a small sailboat was tipped over in the middle of the lake. A rescue boat was launched from Oakwood Hills North Beach, and crews took an older adult man to shore.

The man was evaluated by paramedics and declined transportation to a hospital.

The Fox River Grove Fire Protection District and the Oakwood Hills Police Department assisted.

“Even the most experienced swimmers can drown. Wearing a life jacket is a simple lifesaving technique that can prevent water-related tragedies,” Vucha said.