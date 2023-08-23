Crystal Lake Central students and staff sent home early due to power outage

District 155 Crystal Lake Central High School ended school early on Wednesday due to a power outage during a heat warning.
Busses began taking students home at 1:30 p.m, Shannon Podzimek, a District 155 spokesperson, said. A decision on whether school would be in session Thursday had yet to be determined.
“We will continue to monitor it throughout the afternoon and evening before making a determination about school tomorrow,” Podzimek said.
Crystal Lake Central’s power failed due to a failed transformer and a cable fault, according to David O’Dowd, a ComEd spokesperson.
“We don’t know if it’s from the heat, but we will know soon,” he said.
Electricity was estimated to restore at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday but “could change in either direction,” O’Dowd said.
Temperatures reached 96 degrees on Wednesday with a heat index reaching 115 degrees. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for McHenry County and surrounding areas until 8 p.m. Thursday.