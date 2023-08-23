August 23, 2023
Crystal Lake Central students and staff sent home early due to power outage

By Shaw Local News Network
Crystal Lake Central High School

Students head into their first day back to school at Crystal Lake Central High School in this 2021 file photo in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

District 155 Crystal Lake Central High School ended school early on Wednesday due to a power outage during a heat warning.

Busses began taking students home at 1:30 p.m, Shannon Podzimek, a District 155 spokesperson, said. A decision on whether school would be in session Thursday had yet to be determined.

“We will continue to monitor it throughout the afternoon and evening before making a determination about school tomorrow,” Podzimek said.

Crystal Lake Central’s power failed due to a failed transformer and a cable fault, according to David O’Dowd, a ComEd spokesperson.

“We don’t know if it’s from the heat, but we will know soon,” he said.

Electricity was estimated to restore at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday but “could change in either direction,” O’Dowd said.

Temperatures reached 96 degrees on Wednesday with a heat index reaching 115 degrees. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for McHenry County and surrounding areas until 8 p.m. Thursday.